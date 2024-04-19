Pima County Fair 2024 at a glance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Fair is back and will run now through the final weekend in April.

Tickets will be available at the fairgrounds, though organizers suggest advance purchase to move more quickly through the fare gates. Fair-goers can find tickets for purchase online.

Location & Hours:



Pima County Fairgrounds: 11300 S. Houghton Road

Opens at 3 p.m. Monday - Friday

Opens at 10 a.m. Saturday & Sunday

Runs through Sunday, April 28

Admission & Parking:



$12 general admission

$8 Military with I.D. and 55+

$6 youth 6 - 10 years old

Free for kids 5 and under

Parking costs $8. Parking is available off both the Houghton Road entrance and the Rita.Harrison Road entrance.

Special Promotions



Wristband days are Wednesday, April 24 and Thursday, April 25

and Sunday, April 21 : Free admission until noon with three canned food items. Canned items will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

: Free admission until noon with three canned food items. Canned items will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Monday, April 22 : $6 discounted admission

Happy Hour includes $3 food menu items and $3 draught beer at Jalisco Estrella Cantina until 5:00pm Free wheel rides for seniors 55+

: $6 discounted admission Tuesday, April 23 : $3 carnival rides until 6 p.m.

Happy Hour includes $3 food menu items and $3 draught beer at Jalisco Estrella Cantina until 5:00pm

: $3 carnival rides until 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 : Happy Hour includes $3 food menu items and $3 draught beer at Jalisco Estrella Cantina until 5:00pm

: Happy Hour includes $3 food menu items and $3 draught beer at Jalisco Estrella Cantina until 5:00pm Sunday, April 28: Free admission until noon with three canned food items. Canned items will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

For a complete list of performing artists and concert upgrade information, visit the Pima County Fair website.