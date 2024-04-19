Pima County Fair 2024 at a glance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Fair is back and will run now through the final weekend in April.
Tickets will be available at the fairgrounds, though organizers suggest advance purchase to move more quickly through the fare gates. Fair-goers can find tickets for purchase online.
Location & Hours:
- Pima County Fairgrounds: 11300 S. Houghton Road
- Opens at 3 p.m. Monday - Friday
- Opens at 10 a.m. Saturday & Sunday
- Runs through Sunday, April 28
Admission & Parking:
- $12 general admission
- $8 Military with I.D. and 55+
- $6 youth 6 - 10 years old
- Free for kids 5 and under
- Parking costs $8. Parking is available off both the Houghton Road entrance and the Rita.Harrison Road entrance.
Special Promotions
- Wristband days are Wednesday, April 24 and Thursday, April 25
- Sunday, April 21: Free admission until noon with three canned food items. Canned items will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
- Monday, April 22: $6 discounted admission
- Happy Hour includes $3 food menu items and $3 draught beer at Jalisco Estrella Cantina until 5:00pm
- Free wheel rides for seniors 55+
- Tuesday, April 23: $3 carnival rides until 6 p.m.
- Happy Hour includes $3 food menu items and $3 draught beer at Jalisco Estrella Cantina until 5:00pm
- Wednesday, April 24: Happy Hour includes $3 food menu items and $3 draught beer at Jalisco Estrella Cantina until 5:00pm
- Sunday, April 28: Free admission until noon with three canned food items. Canned items will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
For a complete list of performing artists and concert upgrade information, visit the Pima County Fair website.