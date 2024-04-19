Pima County Fair kicks off with more affordable prices than ever

The Pima County Fair, an annual tradition dating back to 1911, has begun with a wide variety of attractions for the community to look forward to this year.

A wide variety of offerings are in store for visitors, including concerts, diverse food, different events and captivating attractions. Launa Rabago, Marketing and Entertainment Manager with the fair, said the community can look forward to even more affordable prices.

“Well, this year there are so many new discounts and promotions," Rabago said. "I think the fair this year is going to be more affordable than ever with value meals, free admission days, lots of ways to save."

With an estimated 320,000 attendees expected, the fair is expected to bring in visitors from all over Southern Arizona, catering to a wide range of interests while also benefiting the community.

“We have two food drives where we waived admission to the fair with three cans of food, and all of that goes back to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona," Rabago said. "We have new special needs programs where we waive admission for the disabled community and we also do reading and writing programs to push literacy with our kids. Kids read books and get free rides."

The fair runs from April 18 to April 28 and the whole community is encouraged to come out and see what is offered this year.