Project Blue protesters attempt to block vehicles at construction site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As a red construction truck left the locked gates of Project Blue's construction site across from the Pima County Fairgrounds, a group of protesters stepped up to meet with hood.

A few dozen Tucsonans started their Friday southeast of the city protesting the clearing and construction of a data center in their county.

While many wore red shirts bearing the "No Desert Data Center" slogan, holding signs to oppose the project, others took the protest a step further by literally stepping into the path of construction vehicles.

“When I saw those people, it just confirmed my belief that our community is more powerful than these corporations,” said No Desert Data Center Coalition organizer Lee Zeische.

She and the others came out to the site after hearing that construction on the data center was moving forward.

In August, Tucson city council voted unanimously not to annex land or provide city water utilities to the project.

However, members of the Pima County Board of Supervisors are helping push the project forward.

“Our elected official betrayed us, and this sold this land to a company to build a data center that almost no one in town wants, except for those who stand to make money from it,” said Reed Spurling, one of the protesters leading the rally.

“I’m incredibly heartbroken when I heard they started clearing the land and incredibly angry,” Zeische echoed.

After several minutes, Pima County Sheriffs were called to remove the protesters from blocking the road, allowing two vehicles to exit. A truck that later showed up to the site, turned away.

A Beale Infrastructure representative told KGUN that the group had the freedom to protest but would not be allowed on the property for safety reasons.

However, no protesters attempted to enter the site and no one was arrested.

But Zeische wants Beale and county politicians to know that the coalition isn't finished.

“We want Beale to know that they haven’t won," she said. This community is still fighting back and we will do everything we can to protect our community.”