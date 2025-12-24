Pima County closes on land deal relating to Project Blue data center

Pima County has closed on the land sale southeast of Tucson relating to the development of the data center known as Project Blue.

According to a memo posted to the Pima County website, the closing follows the completion of all required steps under an approved Acquisition Agreement.

The timeline for closing was triggered on Nov. 10, when the County received notice waiving certain closing conditions. Under the terms of the agreement, the sale was required to be completed before December 25, 2025.

As part of preparations for closing, Humphrey’s Peak Properties, LLC notified the County on Dec. 18 that it was waiving a condition requiring the property to be split into multiple parcels.

Instead, the buyer elected to proceed with a single legal description for the entire property and formally accepted the County’s estimated $6.5 million cost to relocate the Pima County Trap and Skeet Facility, which currently sits on the land.

County staff reviewed the initial legal description and requested changes. A revised version was received on Dec. 22 and approved.

Also on Dec. 22, the County received a draft deed showing the property would be transferred to Bobcat B1 LLC. County staff requested confirmation that Bobcat B1 LLC is an affiliated company of Humphrey’s Peak Properties, as allowed under the Acquisition Agreement.

On Dec. 23, the County received an assignment transferring the purchase agreement from Humphrey’s Peak Properties to Bobcat B1 LLC.

The two companies are affiliated and under common control, and the assignment was signed by the same authorized representative. Additional documentation confirming the relationship between the entities was also provided.

County staff and the Pima County Attorney’s Office reviewed and approved the assignment. The sale was closed earlier today, and documents are in the process of being recorded with the County Recorder's Office, according to a county official.

