TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The gates opened at 3 p.m. and fair enthusiasts came in for all the Pima County Fair has to offer. There are midway rides, vendors, animals and a variety of food choices, including, of course, deep-fried whatever-you-want.

Thursday's early birds told us that, for them, the fair is a family tradition full of memories and special cravings that they love to share with their children:

Pima County fair kicks off in windy weather

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO | Pima County Fair 2025

Today’s windy spring weather also factors into what it’s like out there, at this mostly outdoor event. The good news is it's fairly cool. The bad news is it’s breezy enough to be a headache for vendors who have to keep soft plastic signs and tarps from tearing loose.

At the booth for Cowboy Cork, vendor Kim Heuertz was struggling to keep her products from blowing away altogether.

“It’s very difficult to set up with the wind because every time I try to set up, things are being torn apart," Heuertz said.

KGUN 9

As for the rides, Fair Director Jon Baker says they all can still operate safely with the wind as strong as it is. Fair officials say they keep a close eye on the forecasts to make sure people have not only a fun time, but a safe time.

KGUN 9's Cuyler Diggs takes a look at this week's fair weather:

A look at windy weather on the fair's opening day

MORE FAIR NEWS | Pima County Fair kicks off with focus on safety, community, and jobs