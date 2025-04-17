Watch Now
Pima County Fair 2025: What you need to know

Runs Thursday, April 17 - Sunday, April 27
Megan Meier
It's been 11 days of rides, games, food and so much more.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Fair is back and here to stay until April 27. Head to the Southside to find a variety of attractions, including carnival rides, concerts, exhibits and family-friendly entertainment.

Location & Hours:

  • Pima County Fairgrounds: 11300 S. Houghton Road, Tucson, AZ
  • Monday–Friday: Gates and carnival open at 3:00 p.m.
  • Saturday & Sunday: Gates and carnival open at 11:00 a.m.

Admission & Parking:

  • General Admission: $12
  • Seniors (55+) & Military (with ID): $8
  • Youth (ages 6–10): $7
  • Children 5 and under: Free
  • Parking: $8

Concerts & Upgrades:

  • Concert Upgrade: $25 (does not include fair admission)
    Note: Must be 16 years or older to access the VIP concert area.

Special Promotions:

  • April 17, April 23 and April 24
    • Pepsi Wristband Day: Bring an unopened 20oz bottle of Pepsi, Zero Sugar Pepsi, or Starry and receive a $5.00 discount towards a $40.00 wristband for unlimited carnival rides and one free ride on The Titan.
    • Game Day: Buy 5 games for only $15 $15.00
  • April 20
    • Easter Sunday Special Wristband: $30.00 Wristband for unlimited rides and one ride on the Titan

For tickets and more information, visit the Pima County Fair Website.

