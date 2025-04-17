Pima County Fair 2025: What you need to know

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Fair is back and here to stay until April 27. Head to the Southside to find a variety of attractions, including carnival rides, concerts, exhibits and family-friendly entertainment.
Location & Hours:
- Pima County Fairgrounds: 11300 S. Houghton Road, Tucson, AZ
- Monday–Friday: Gates and carnival open at 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday & Sunday: Gates and carnival open at 11:00 a.m.
Admission & Parking:
- General Admission: $12
- Seniors (55+) & Military (with ID): $8
- Youth (ages 6–10): $7
- Children 5 and under: Free
- Parking: $8
Concerts & Upgrades:
- Concert Upgrade: $25 (does not include fair admission)
Note: Must be 16 years or older to access the VIP concert area.
Special Promotions:
- April 17, April 23 and April 24
- Pepsi Wristband Day: Bring an unopened 20oz bottle of Pepsi, Zero Sugar Pepsi, or Starry and receive a $5.00 discount towards a $40.00 wristband for unlimited carnival rides and one free ride on The Titan.
- Game Day: Buy 5 games for only $15 $15.00
- April 20
- Easter Sunday Special Wristband: $30.00 Wristband for unlimited rides and one ride on the Titan
For tickets and more information, visit the Pima County Fair Website.
