Pima County Fair 2025: What you need to know

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Fair is back and here to stay until April 27. Head to the Southside to find a variety of attractions, including carnival rides, concerts, exhibits and family-friendly entertainment.

Location & Hours:



Pima County Fairgrounds: 11300 S. Houghton Road, Tucson, AZ

Monday–Friday: Gates and carnival open at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: Gates and carnival open at 11:00 a.m.

Admission & Parking:



General Admission: $12

Seniors (55+) & Military (with ID): $8

Youth (ages 6–10): $7

Children 5 and under: Free

Parking: $8

Concerts & Upgrades:



Concert Upgrade: $25 (does not include fair admission)

Note: Must be 16 years or older to access the VIP concert area.

Special Promotions:

April 17, April 23 and April 24

Pepsi Wristband Day: Bring an unopened 20oz bottle of Pepsi, Zero Sugar Pepsi, or Starry and receive a $5.00 discount towards a $40.00 wristband for unlimited carnival rides and one free ride on The Titan. Game Day: Buy 5 games for only $15 $15.00

April 20

Easter Sunday Special Wristband: $30.00 Wristband for unlimited rides and one ride on the Titan



For tickets and more information, visit the Pima County Fair Website.