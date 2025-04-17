Pima County Fair kicks off with focus on safety, community, and jobs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Fair is officially underway starting today, and while the event is packed with food, rides, and concerts, organizers and law enforcement say safety remains the top priority.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says families can expect a strong security presence, with 10 to 25 deputies on-site, along with off-duty officers, fire crews, and medical staff. This year also marks the first time metal detectors are in use at the gates.

"Our recommendation for parents, anybody coming with your nieces, nephews, things like that, is maybe take a picture of the child the day of so that way we know what they're wearing," said Deputy Adam Schoonover. "If they’re too young to remember a phone number, write the parent's number on their arm or wrist. If they get lost, we can get that picture out to all law enforcement and medical personnel quickly.”

Officials encourage fairgoers to approach anyone in uniform if they need help or see anything suspicious.

Beyond safety, the fair is highlighting its commitment to the community. New additions include a Vietnam Memorial Wall to honor veterans and partnerships with local social service organizations.

“We support our community by partnering with several social service organizations here in Tucson, and we work with the food bank,” said Launa Rabago, marketing and entertainment manager. “We generate thousands and thousands of pounds of food on our food drives, and we also serve the disabled of our community.”

The fair also plays a major role in the local economy, contributing more than $36 million each year and creating hundreds of seasonal jobs.

“We are very happy to brag that we create 850 jobs each year at the fair," Rabago said. "Those are seasonal workers, temporary, but for about three weeks they’ve got a job.”

This year, families can look forward to three new rides, new concerts, 2,000 additional parking spaces, and new entrances. Gates open daily at 3 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends.