Ohio Senator J.D. Vance rallies supporters in Tucson ahead of early voting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ohio Senator J.D. Vance is visiting Tucson today as part of his campaign with former President Donald Trump.

This marks Vance's third trip to Arizona, as he is set to speak at a rally at Tucson Speedway, 11955 S Harrison Road. Doors open at 9 a.m. A pre-event program begins at 11 a.m. Vance is scheduled to speak at noon.

Dave Smith, chairman of the Pima County Republican Party, emphasized the importance of Pima County, calling it a "pivotal" battleground in the upcoming election. Smith noted the growing attention from both parties and highlighted the significance of Vance’s visit, especially as early voting starts across Arizona.

According to Smith, some voters in Pima County, traditionally Democratic-leaning, may be reconsidering their choices, signaling a potential shift toward the Republican Party.