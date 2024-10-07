Watch Now
Vice presidential candidates visiting Arizona this week

JD Vance, Tim Walz
Ben Gray/Jacquelyn Martin/AP
This combination photo shows Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance, left, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who Kamala Harris chose as her running mate.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This week both vice presidential candidates will visit Arizona to make their case to voters with less than a month to the election.

Governor Tim Walz will be in Tucson to host a rally the same day early voting starts. It will be Walz's third time in Arizona since he joined the democratic ticket.

The Harris-Walz campaign hasn't shared exact details on this rally yet. Walz will be in Nevada and Phoenix Tuesday, ahead of his trip to Tucson.

His running mate, Kamala Harris, will be making a stop in Arizona on Friday, though we are still working to learn more details about that.

Vice presidential candidate JD Vance will be running counter-programming in Mesa Wednesday. He's set to talk to guests at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

