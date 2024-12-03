Construction on Mary Anne Cleveland Way set to finish ahead of holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mary Anne Cleveland Way is one of the more popular travel routes in and out of Vail but it is also very popular among cyclists like Donna King.

"The traffic is crazy, you know, with the traffic lights, so I see a lot of frustration with people, you know, they really want it to be done already," says King.

Donna rides along Mary Anne Cleveland Way at least four times a week, and is very excited to start using the new and safer path.

"I don't like riding with cars, and although I have a radar detector on my bike still, you know, if a car is going to hit you, it's going to hit you, you're not going to be able to move out of the way in time," says King.

Commuters on the Southeast side know all too well about the construction for the path, as Mary Anne Cleveland is one of the main ways in and out of Old Vail.

More traffic on the roadway also comes from two major Vail Unified School District high schools in Empire and Cienega High.

The City originally had expected construction to be done by El Tour de Tucsonbut ran into a bit of a delay.

Now in a statement, they say the path is finally, just about done.

"The project is scheduled to be complete by the end of this week, with a ribbon cutting celebration in early January to avoid the holidays," says Erica Frazelle, Public Information Officer for the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility.