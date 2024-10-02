New pedestrian lane to be completed on southeast side ahead of El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mary Ann Cleveland Way is a popular cycling spot, but currently, there is just a small bike lane alongside the road.

“I hold my breath sometimes when I see a car approaching behind me, hoping, okay, I hope that they're not going to hit me, because a lot of people are doing other things while driving and are not paying attention,” says Donna King, a local cyclist.

The city of Tucson is currently working on a new bike lane on the north side of Mary Ann Cleveland.

A lane that will work as a, "safe and comfortable walking and biking connections to the Houghton Town Center, Empire High School, W. Anne Gibson-Esmond Station Library, and more," according to Erica Frazelle, spokesperson for the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility.

But Mary Ann Cleveland is also a part of El Tour de Tucson's 2024 route.

And while El Tour usually uses the roads, questions about construction being finished in time for the race have been raised.

In a statement to KGUN9, Frazelle confirmed the project is on schedule saying, "At this time, November 12th is the expected completion date, it will be completed by El Tour."

