City of Tucson shares details on Project Blue potential water and energy use

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Secrecy around the proposed data center, code-named Project Blue, has fueled opposition to the plan. Now, the City of Tucson is releasing details that had previously been kept secret under non-disclosure agreements.

Beale Infrastructure, the company behind Project Blue, had required Pima County not to disclose the amount of electricity the centers would use, and keep quiet about the water that would be needed for cooling.

Pima County approved the land sale and rezoning by a one-vote margin.

Now for the project to go forward, the Tucson City Council needs to agree to annex the land into city limits, and approve a development plan.

The City has created a website that reveals more details than before.

According to the website, when the primary project is complete, it would use between 400 and 600 megawatts of electricity. That would be roughly one-fifth of Tucson Electric’s capacity without TEP buying power from other sources.

Projected water use has also not been disclosed until now.

The City says the primary part of Project Blue would use 870 acre-feet of water per year. That’s about 283 million gallons per year. The City describes that as about what two golf courses would use.

The city says the project may use drinkable water for no more than two years while the company builds an 18-mile-long pipeline to supply reclaimed water.

Tucson says the project will not use more than 6% of the city’s reclaimed water supply.

The website has also shared that an upcoming informational meeting will be held on the southeast side on Wednesday, July 23 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Mica Mountain High School, 10800 E. Valencia Road.

