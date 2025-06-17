Pima County Board of Supervisors approves 'Project Blue' agreement

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve a purchase-sale agreement that would allow the construction of a technology campus southeast of Tucson.

The campus, to be built in partnership with Beale Infrastructure, would "help meet the massive demand for digital infrastructure in the United States," according to a news release issued by Pima County.

The total investment is projected to be at more than $3.6 billion, the news release said.

The proposed campus will be located at the county's Southeast Employment and Logistics Center on South Houghton Road, near the fairgrounds. It will take up to 2.25 million square feet of building space when completed in 2029, the news release said, but the first building may be operational by 2027.

The project now goes to the City of Tucson, where they will vote to annex the site to provide water service, the news release said.

“Today’s approval of Project Blue was an auspicious decision by the Board of Supervisors. It will be a major boost to our economy and sets the stage for future projects of a similar nature coming into our region," said Board Chair Rex Scott in a news release. "Construction alone will inject $1.2 billion into our area over the next three years. We will see the creation of thousands of short-term jobs and hundreds of high-wage, long-term jobs."

Scott added in the release: “Beale Infrastructure has been an accommodating partner who understands our community’s determination to safeguard our precious water resources. Project Blue strikes the proper balance between economic growth and the strong environmental stewardship Pima County is known for.”

Pima County worked with the city, Tucson Water, Tucson Electric Power, the Arizona Commerce Authority and The Chamber of Southern Arizona, to secure the agreement, the news release said.

The agreement includes the developer agreeing to pay a market-appraised value of $20.8 million for the land, the news release said, as well as accommodating 75 full-time employees operating on-site at an average salary of $75,000.

Total full-time employment for the site is expected to be at 180.

