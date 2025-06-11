Pima County memo reveals more details about mysterious Project Blue

There is less mystery now about the mysterious Project Blue.

The project proposed for about 290 acres of Pima County land, just north of the Pima County Fairgrounds has been under secrecy so tight, Pima County could not say the company name or disclose what the project would be.

Now, a new memo from Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher discloses that the proposed project is a large data center, to be built by a company called Beale Infrastructure.

The county estimates building the site will create more than three thousand jobs and create about 180 jobs to operate the data center.

The project will use a lot of electricity and use a lot of water for cooling. The plan calls for the company to upgrade the electrical grid and build a ten-mile-long pipeline to bring reclaimed water to the site.

The plan calls for Pima County to sell the land for just under 21 million dollars.

Supervisors will consider the plan at their meeting next week.