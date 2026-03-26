Bass Pros Shops celebrates Grand Opening of Tucson location

Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the grand opening of the new Bass Pro Shops near Interstate 10 and Kino in Tucson.

Customers filled the Southside attraction to get the first pick of the latest nature gear. The store features hunting gear, fishing rods, camping equipment, and a huge fish tank filled with species found in Arizona rivers.

"Well, we do a lot of camping. We like go to Glamis and then we go to where I go hunting. It's so fun because we get to look at stuff that we could use when we go," customers Ruben and Adelina Loya said.

"They're going to find everything for outdoors. Fishing, camping, hunting, anything, hiking. They're going to find everything you need here," Adan Gonzalez and Christopher Canez said.

The grand opening also celebrated the Evening of Conservation, where 15 percent of every dollar spent will be used to support local conservation work.