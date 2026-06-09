South Tucson sues over fire-damaged Spanish Trail Motel; owner says he learned of suit on social media

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of South Tucson has filed a lawsuit against the owner of the former Spanish Trail Motel, saying the fire-damaged property has become a public nuisance that threatens public health and safety.

Jacqueline Aguilar The former Spanish Trail Motel. June 8, 2026.

Pima County Assessor records show the former owner sold the property to an LLC in October 2025.

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In the lawsuit filed in Pima County Superior Court, officials say police and firefighters have responded to more than 22 fires at the property since 2020. The city says years of fires have left behind asbestos-filled rubble and dangerous conditions.

The lawsuit claims the property attracts trespassers, criminal activity and repeated fires.

Victor De La Cruz, a South Tucson resident, remembers the motel differently.

Jacqueline Aguilar

"It was nice. People used to throw birthdays there, quinceaneras a lot. You'd hear music playing all the time and the swimming pool was really good, too," De La Cruz said.

He says the property's condition has since deteriorated.

"It's gotten very terrible over there besides the drug use and stuff, but it's just an eyesore," De La Cruz said.

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South Tucson Council Member Brian Flagg says residents and city leaders have had enough.

"We're fed up—the City of South Tucson, the people of South Tucson," Flagg said.

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Flagg says the damage extends beyond appearances.

"It really affects the neighbors nearby. There's a bunch of asbestos, and it's contaminated," Flagg said.

The city is asking a judge to order the demolition of any remaining structures and the removal of debris from the property.

The property's owner, Kristian Gose, says he was not given advance notice before the city filed suit and learned about the lawsuit through social media.

In a statement to KGUN 9, Gose states:

"Right or wrong, I purchased the property late last year without knowing the full background. I understand that there's a lot of history with the previous owner. Since then, we've had open communication with the City and their attorney's office to bring a suitable user to the property. It is disappointing that they didn't give us a timeline or heads up that they were filing. I found out about the lawsuit from a social media link.

We were working with a national affordable housing developer and a local health non-profit to potentially bring something to the site. That type of developer can qualify for federal clean-up grants that help make the numbers pencil. The irony of the City's lawsuit is that if I have to rush to pay for the clean-up, which I'm prepared to do, it probably makes the property too expensive for a buyer like that.

We'll have to see what they're actually asking me to do. I haven't been served yet, so I don't even know what the lawsuit says."

De La Cruz says he hopes the situation leads to something better for the neighborhood.

"Hopefully the community comes together and starts working on trying to make it a better place like it used to be a long time ago," De La Cruz said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Jacqueline Aguilar is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born and raised in Yuma, AZ., she is no stranger to the unforgiving Arizona heat. Now this U of A wildcat is excited to be back in Tucson and is looking forward to involving herself in the community. Share your story ideas with Jacqueline by emailing jacqueline.aguilar@kgun9.com or connecting on Facebook, Instagram or X.

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