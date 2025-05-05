People living at Spanish Trail Suites still without electricity a day after fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Sunday people living at the Spanish Trail Suites still did not have electricity a day after a smaller building near the apartments caught fire. The South Tucson Fire Department said the fire caused the electricity to go out.

KGUN 9 has reported on the Spanish Trail Motel right next door catching on fire three other times.

Roxanna Valenzuela, the mayor of South Tucson, said they might not have electricity until at least Tuesday. She said there’s a lot of electrical damage. She said an abandoned shack right behind the apartments with electrical units caught on fire and two to three buildings don’t have electricity.

On Sunday the Southern Arizona Red Cross served breakfast and dinner to the people living there, offered them a charging station, and helped with medical needs such as keeping insulin cool with ice packs.

Now they’re waiting to see if they will feed people on Monday.

Maggie Hammarstrom is their feeding lead, and says their work is important with even something as simple as food.

“Giving someone a meal, making sure that they’re not hungry is the least we can do. If you’re hungry, there’s nothing else that matters, so I think feeding, from my point of view, is the most important thing that we do,” Hammarstrom said.

The chief of the South Tucson Fire Department said they’re still looking into how the fire started.