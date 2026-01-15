South Tucson considers grocery tax cut

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — South Tucson's mayor and council are considering eliminating a tax that could save people money on essential groceries like dairy, meat and produce.

The proposed change would eliminate the 1.5% Food for Home Consumption tax, which supporters say disproportionately impacts low-income families as food prices continue to rise.

"Right now, it's really, really hard times. People are not making the money they should be making. We're all getting taxed like crazy. To keep a food tax, I feel is just insane," said Cesar Aguirre, a South Tucson councilmember.

The issue became more urgent after Food City closed last October, making grocery access even more difficult for some South Tucsonans.

"There's a lot of our residents that don't have vehicles that it's really hard for them to travel outside of the city to get things. And, you know, a lot of us, we just, this is our community. We want to be here. We want to spend our money here," Aguirre said.

Counciman Aguirre considers the city a "food desert" because there is a lack of access to healthy foods.

According to the federal government, an area has to meet a low-income threshold and at least 500 people, or 33% of the population, has to live more than a mile from a grocery store that has at least $2 million in sales.

After going on the federal dashboard to the Food Access Research Atlas, which uses data from 2019, it shows South Tucson is on the map where low-income and low-access range from half a mile up to 10 miles.

Councilman Aguirre emphasizes while El Super is just outside of South Tucson, it's not as accessible for older adults or people without cars.

He adds, eliminating the tax could also help attract a new grocery store to South Tucson.

"There's a lot of grocery stores that are interested, but they'd rather find a spot just a few miles from where they're at to be able to avoid that tax," Aguirre said.

For South Tucson residents, the proposal represents more than policy—it's about survival. Business owner Evangelina Marquez, who lives in South Tucson and owns Locals Lounge Barbershop, said lowering costs could help keep families and businesses in the area.

"I want to see things be more affordable. It is hard, even if it's just, oh, grab this, grab that from the grocery store. Everyone's like looking down to the last dollar," Marquez said.

The proposal is currently in a public notice period before mayor and council make a decision. South Tucson leaders will vote in April on whether to eliminate the tax, a move that could affect every family in the community.

