Food City closure leaves South Tucson without major grocery store

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A longtime grocery store that served as a community hub in South Tucson closed its doors for the final time today, leaving residents of the 1.2-square-mile city without their largest grocery option.

The Food City on Sixth Avenue had been serving the community since November 2000, providing more than just groceries to local families. For many residents, the store was a neighborhood hub.

"Sometimes we come here for lunch or we come in to get an agua fresca, or just a couple bolillos to make, a little sandwich or something," said Mel Dominguez, who lives and works in South Tucson.

Jacqueline Aguilar Mel Dominguez, who lives and works in South Tucson, reacts to the Food City closure

The store also drew customers from across Tucson, like Patti Smith, who had been shopping at the location since it opened.

"It's sad that it's going away. We live on the Eastside, and we come here every weekend and try to get their tacos," Smith said.

A representative from Bashas', which owns Food City, previously told KGUN 9 that the location lacked sustained business, leading to the closure decision.

The closure creates challenges for South Tucson's seniors and people without cars, who relied on the store's convenient location within the small city.

"If they don't get those needs met, they go outside, and we really need an inside resource for the seniors and for the youth and people who have, they have to walk to or bike to the store," Dominguez said.

With Food City closed, South Tucson neighbors must now travel to El Super, Walmart, or the Food City on 22nd Street for groceries.

KGUN 9 Grocery stores near Food City in South Tucson

Dominguez tells me he wants another grocery store to move into the building.

"I hope somebody new comes in that's willing to take us on. We love to shop. We need food," he said.

According to Bashas', current Food City employees will have the opportunity to transfer to other Bashas' or Food City stores in Tucson.

