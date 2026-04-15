South Tucson City Council advances proposal to eliminate grocery tax despite revenue concerns

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A recent 5-2 consensus vote by the South Tucson City Council could lead to the elimination of a 1.5% grocery tax by this summer.

The proposal would remove the tax on food for home consumption, which is a tax on items like dairy, produce and meat. Supporters say the move provides relief at the checkout line, while others worry about what an estimated $120,000 in lost revenue means for the city.

"Our tax code is really unbalanced, and I feel like the food consumption tax was one of those things that was putting on the burden on the people that are least capable of supporting that," said South Tucson Council Member Cesar Aguirre.

Supporters like Aguirre also point to the business impact. He says the city's former grocery store, Food City, left the area in part because of the tax, and removing it could make it easier to bring a store back.

"There's another grocery store just across the freeway and people could choose to go there and not pay as much," Aguirre said.

For those who voted against the proposal, such as South Tucson Vice Mayor and Council Member Melissa Brown-Dominguez, the concern focuses on whether the city is ready for the financial impact.

"While we want to ease the burden of our residents, we also have a responsibility to ensure that our city can continue to provide essential services, such as public safety and infrastructure. So, this is about balance and long-term stability, in my opinion," Brown-Dominguez said.

City leaders are currently reviewing the budget to figure out how a potential loss in revenue could affect programs and staffing.

"I'm open to eliminating the tax, but only when we have a stable and reliable plan on how to replace that funding. Otherwise, right now, I don't feel that I can support this with a good conscience," Brown-Dominguez said.

South Tucson City Council is expected to take up the vote next week. The community is encouraged to voice their opinions at the next meeting on April 21.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Jacqueline Aguilar is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born and raised in Yuma, AZ., she is no stranger to the unforgiving Arizona heat. Now this U of A wildcat is excited to be back in Tucson and is looking forward to involving herself in the community. Share your story ideas with Jacqueline by emailing jacqueline.aguilar@kgun9.com or connecting on Facebook, Instagram or X.

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