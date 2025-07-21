Food City in South Tucson set to close this October

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Food City on 6th Avenue is set to close this fall, taking away the only large grocery store in the 1.2 square mile city.

The grocery chain advertises lower prices and it's a celebration of Hispanic culture. Bashas', the owner of Food City, is set to close the location on Oct. 3.

“I don’t like it,” said one shopper, Viridiana Acosta.

“I’m in shock,” said Marina Figueroa, another shopper.

The Food City in South Tucson has served the community since November 2000. A Bashas' representative told KGUN 9 the location lacked sustained business.

“I don’t see it super busy all the time, but there is always cars in the parking lot. I’m not sure whats going on,” said Acosta.

Both shoppers are worried about the people in the community without cars.

"It's gonna be hard on a lot of our people," said Figueroa.

"They’re going to have to take a bus or something to Walmart because it’s the closest store,” said Figueroa.

The Food City is surrounded by an El Super, Walmart, and the Food City on 22nd St. For Figueroa, it's her go-to grocery store.

"It’s a huge help for us because it’s close to us and they got cheaper prices on it,” she said.

According to Bashas’, the employees will have the opportunity to work at other locations.