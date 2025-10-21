Villas at Green Valley host Halloween Trunk or Treat, bringing joy to seniors and kids alike

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The spooky spirit of Halloween is coming alive at the Villas at Green Valley , where ghosts, ghouls, and good times are helping bridge generations.

The senior living community, which provides memory care for residents living with dementia, is hosting its third annual Trunk or Treat event this Thursday, October 23rd.

The family-friendly celebration will feature more than two dozen candy-filled trunks, food trucks, music, and a “Haunted Mansion” built right on site.

“Our residents, especially in memory care, light up when they see the kids in costume,” said Tiffany Ford, Admissions Director at the Villas. “Just putting a smile on their face in that moment really makes their entire day.”

For the first time, the Town of Sahuarita is sponsoring the event after discontinuing its longtime “Spooktacular” celebration this year. Ford says that partnership means this year’s gathering should be the biggest yet.

Residents will sit outside in costume, handing out candy to children and their families, an experience organizers say helps them feel youthful and included in the broader community.

“I think it makes them feel young and accepted and a part of something bigger than themselves,” Ford added.

The event isn’t just about fun and games. It also provides tangible health benefits, according to Lindsay Estrella, General Manager at the Villas.

“A body in motion stays in motion. The same with your mind,” Estrella said. “That social interaction and mental engagement help provide the cognitive stimulation that some of our residents need.”

Parking will be available off-site at the Joyner-Green Valley Library and Friends in Deed, with golf carts transporting visitors to the event.

Ford says for residents living with dementia, it’s moments like these that matter most.

“Somebody with dementia or Alzheimer’s truly lives in the moment,” she said. “If they can experience joy in that moment, you’ve made a difference in their life.”

The Trunk or Treat runs Thursday, October 23rd from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Villas cul-de-sac on Desert Bell Road. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the Villas at Green Valley’s event page .