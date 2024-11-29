Green Valley community unites to combat senior loneliness this holiday season

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Loneliness among older adults has been deemed a health epidemic, with severe mental and physical impacts.

In Green Valley, local organizations are stepping up to address this issue and spread holiday cheer through initiatives like the “Adopt-A-Senior” program.

Organized by The Villas at Green Valley, the program encourages residents from Green Valley, Sahuarita, and Tucson to “adopt” a senior by fulfilling a holiday wish list.

Community members can select one or more items from these lists, with the gifts set to be delivered to seniors on Christmas morning.

“There’s a sense of shock that somebody is thinking of them because they don’t know the individual,” said Tiffany Ford, Marketing and Admissions representative for The Villas at Green Valley. “It’s the thought that counts and that the resident is being thought of during the holidays.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, about one in four American adults aged 65 or older experiences social isolation. In 2023, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned that chronic loneliness can have the same health effects as smoking 15 cigarettes daily.

Dr. Timothy Domer, a retired geriatrician, emphasized the seriousness of the issue. “That sensation of loneliness is a stressor,” Domer said. “Stress has a cascade of events that ultimately harm your health.”

He says that health issues and loneliness can be intertwined, leading to a vicious cycle.

“If you develop any serious illness, it may cause social isolation for any number of reasons,” Domer said, which can cause further stress. “'Lonely' is a perception that this is a stressful situation and I need social interaction.”

Domer says that it’s important to find ways to decrease stress, such as getting more involved with people or having visitors to the home.

Green Valley Cares, a local organization, is also working to reduce isolation through simple yet impactful activities, such as social visits or meet-ups at dog parks.

“There is a lot of loneliness out there,” said Esther Levine Brill, Board President of Green Valley Cares. “But people don’t like to admit they’re lonely.”

Along with keeping seniors company, Green Valley Cares also looks to ease the burden on caregivers, who can be prone to burnout given the around-the-clock care required of them. “It helps them give respite care to themselves,” Brill said.

The epidemic of loneliness was part of why the Villas established its Adopt-A-Senior program five years ago. The Villas also put on a spring fair and a trunk-or-treat event to help seniors engage more with the community.

“Per Medicare’s website, 44% of seniors experience some sort of loneliness during the holidays,” Ford said. “This could be because family doesn’t live nearby or they don’t have any more living family. So we created these programs to help combat that loneliness”

The Adopt-A-Senior program aims to foster connection and community support within the region by encouraging younger community members to participate. Ford says that the program receives support from sports organizations and schools in Sahuarita.

“Green Valley is primarily a retirement community,” Ford added, “but we also neighbor Rancho Sahuarita, which is primarily a young, family community. One of my goals is to help bridge that generational gap.”

Those interested in participating can contact Tiffany Ford by calling 5(20) 471-7147 or emailing tford@innovativeseniorliving.com to receive a wish list. Gifts must be dropped off at The Villas by December 23.