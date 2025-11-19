Valley Assistance Services pivots programs after major federal funding cuts

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — After significant federal grant cuts this year, Valley Assistance Services (VAS) is reshaping key programs to keep up with rising community needs, pivoting toward job training, financial literacy, and an expanded essentials pantry to fill growing gaps in support.

The nonprofit, which provides direct aid and long-term stability services for residents across Green Valley and Sahuarita, says one of its client-assistance programs saw a 77% funding reduction. Executive Director Chris Erickson says the cuts come at a time when more people than ever are seeking help.

“We see 12 to 15 households per week and one to three households experiencing homelessness per week,” Erickson said. “We have a long waitlist—about 650. When funding is up in the air, it makes us nervous.”

Instead of scaling back, VAS is rolling out new initiatives aimed at helping residents gain long-term stability. Among them: workforce development programs tailored to young women, older adults, and people navigating federal entitlement requirements that now increasingly emphasize employment readiness.

The change comes as some federal programs, such as SNAP, now require work and training hours to remain eligible. It also works toward ultimately getting community members out of long-term financial struggle by emphasizing job training and financial literacy.

Monetary Assistance Program Coordinator Allie P. says many clients need one-on-one help learning modern job-search skills, particularly older adults returning the work force. Despite Green Valley’s reputation as a retirement haven, she says many older adults have called or visited the office to discuss job training and searching.

“A lot of people don’t know how to write a resume or even upload one online,” she said. “Many still want to walk into a business and meet a hiring manager face-to-face, but that’s not the world anymore.”

VAS has offered job and financial education for decades, Erickson noted, but is now reshaping those programs to reflect today’s economic landscape and digital workforce demands. Their approach focuses not just on immediate assistance but on long-term stability.

“Once we give assistance to somebody, okay, great—we’ve helped you,” Allie said. “But now what? How can we help you in the long term?”

To address more immediate needs, the nonprofit launched the Community Caring Cupboard, a new community essentials drive that places blue collection buckets at local businesses, including Nancy Pantz Fashion in Green Valley, to gather items often overlooked at traditional food banks, like soap, toothpaste, and hygiene products.

VAS is also expanding its on-site food and supply pantry and building out classroom space to support its financial literacy and stability courses.

Erickson says flexibility is the key to serving a community whose needs are shifting.

“Being flexible and really listening to the clients that are coming in—this is what we can do,” she said.