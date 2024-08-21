Annual fundraiser fashion supports vulnerable seniors south of Tucson

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Valley Assistance Services (VAS) hosted its 5th annual fashion show fundraiser at Desert Diamond Casino in Sahuarita, drawing attention to the pressing issue of senior poverty and the efforts to alleviate it.

The poverty rate for those aged 65 and over has seen a nearly two percent increase from 2019 to 2022, according to the U.S. Census. In response to the growing needs of the community,

The event, a lively blend of fashion and philanthropy, brought together residents from across the region to raise funds for VAS’s critical programs. This includes fall prevention, housing, utility and rental assistance, transportation, food and diaper banks and more.

The need for these services has grown significantly, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“We saw an increased need of almost a thousand percent in our rental, mortgage, and utility assistance,” said Chris Erickson, Executive Director of VAS. “What we’re seeing now is more seniors that are homeless.”

Tony Bruno, Associate Director at VAS, says that the housing situation has strained the organization’s budgets.

“Some of our housing funds have been spent already before the year is out,” Bruno said. “We may have to turn people away.”

Board Member Kathy Szeto emphasized the growing demand for basic necessities.

“There is so much need—for housing, for food,” she said. “We try to get people help with their electricity, their utilities, maybe rent payments.”

The fashion show, which had to be moved to a larger venue at Desert Diamond Casino after overfilling the Quail Creek Ballroom last year, is one of the key fundraisers that keep VAS’s doors open and its programs running.

The fundraiser featured original clothing from local designers, including Nancy Pants from Green Valley and Tucson-based Maya Palace.

Along with donations, the organization is in need of volunteers, particularly drivers to assist community members with medical appointments and shopping trips.

Those interested in volunteering or donating can visit the Valley Assistance Services website.

Looking ahead, VAS is planning its next major fundraising event, the Day of the Dead walk, scheduled for November 2nd at Quail Creek Municipal Veterans Park.

They will also hold their annual Empty Bowls event in February at Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley.