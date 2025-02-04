Sahuarita residents prepare for switch to single trash service provider

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Big changes are coming to the way Sahuarita residents handle their trash and recycling.

Last week, the Sahuarita Town Council approved a decision to consolidate waste collection under a single provider, ending the current system where residents choose from multiple companies offering varied prices and benefits.

Beginning Sept. 1, all trash and recycling services will be managed by Waste Connections of Arizona. Residents will be charged $22.75 per month, a rate that is guaranteed for the first four years of service.

The monthly rate will cover the weekly removal of one 96-gallon capacity trash cart and one 96-gallon capacity mixed recycling cart. Quarterly bulk waste pickup can also be obtained by appointment for an additional fee.

Town officials highlight that this shift is not only expected to bring potential cost savings but also reduce the number of trash trucks on the roads, cutting down on wear and tear and helping prevent future road maintenance costs.

For many residents, the change is welcome. Mike Rossi, a Sahuarita resident, shared his initial confusion when he moved to the area.

"I noticed the difference in color of cans on my side of the street and on the other side of the street and the neighbors' side of the street,” he said. “Why are there 16 different trash companies here? That is inefficient."

Similarly, Rebecca Perez expressed optimism about the new plan. "It seems like a nice, reasonable rate,” she said. “As long as there are no pickup issues or anything like that, I would be totally for it."

However, not all residents are on board. Bruce Conley voiced concerns about losing the competitive edge multiple providers bring.

"I see the positive on it that there’s only going to be one truck coming through the week, but I like the competition," Conley said. "They have to be on their game. If they’re not on their game, we can go to another trash company and we can negotiate."

Conley also raised concerns about pricing beyond the initial four-year rate lock."They want to fix the price for four years,” he said. “But after four years, they can raise it to whatever they want."

As the town prepares for the switch, residents are responsible for canceling their current waste services before the Sept. 1 start date. The town is negotiating the removal of existing trash bins and the delivery of new Waste Connections carts.

For more information about the switch to single-provider trash and recycling services in Sahuarita, visit a FAQ page provided by the Town of Sahuarita.