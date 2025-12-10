Sahuarita humanitarian group earns national recognition for border aid

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita–Green Valley Samaritans—known across Southern Arizona for trekking into some of the most remote stretches of the Sonoran Desert to deliver lifesaving aid to migrants—have received national recognition for their work.

On Tuesday, December 9th, the Courage Project, a national nonprofit that uplifts organizations demonstrating bravery, compassion, and community leadership, named the Samaritans one of its 12 honorees for 2025. The award comes with a $25,000 grant aimed at furthering their humanitarian mission.

Founded in 2005, the Samaritans were formed out of concerns that federal border policies were pushing migrants into treacherous terrain. Pastor Randy Meyer of the Good Shepherd United Church of Christ in Sahuarita, who co-founded the group, said increasing reports of people knocking on residents’ doors—lost, dehydrated, or injured—prompted local volunteers to step in.

“People started to say, what’s happening with all the immigration?” Meyer said. “The only government solution was to push people out into the desert where it was dangerous…we said that was an unacceptable moral position.”

The Samaritans began stocking desert routes with water, food, and basic medical supplies, and ventured into remote backroads to respond to individuals in distress. Their mission is anchored in what Meyer describes as a biblical mandate to help strangers.

“The Bible is really an immigration handbook,” he said. “Scripture says we were all strangers in a foreign land. This is part of not only here in the United States but our faith story. We really need to come to terms with our faith story and see that it’s complicated. What we find about Jesus as he grew, he really went to the margins.”

He urges people to use the Christmas season as a perfect time to consider the message of Jesus.

“Let’s try and understand who Jesus was,” Meyer said. “He practiced love. He was compassionate.”

He adds that the story of Jesus exemplifies the immigrant story. “Jesus was really an immigrant. His parents had to flee to Egypt in order to stay alive and keep their child alive.”

From their meeting place at the Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, volunteers prepare for weekly desert patrols, carrying water jugs, emergency medical kits, blankets, and radios. Some treks take them dozens of miles into rugged washes and arroyos where GPS signals fade and temperatures often exceed 110 degrees in summer.

Over the past 20 years, Meyer says the group has kept a respectful rapport with border patrol agents. He says agents have families and understand what the group is trying to do, and even at times help with picking up migrants needing aid.

The Samaritans say the award strengthens their resolve at a moment when the border remains a flashpoint of national debate—but where lives are still at stake every day.

Meyer says that visible migrant crossings have dropped , with volunteers catching rare sightings. This compares to less than a year ago, when the organization’s camp outside Arivaca was full of migrants. He says last year, the group even got to enjoy a Christmas celebration, with the purpose of bringing some joy and normalcy to migrant families.

However, he warns that this doesn’t mean people aren’t crossing. He says the water and food left at the camp have still been disappearing, clear evidence that people are still making the trek, but potentially keeping a lower profile.

According to the Courage Project , this type of principled, courageous service is the reason the organization selected the Samaritans for this year’s award. The recognition celebrates groups that “bravely step up to support their communities, leading with action and empathy in moments of need and isolation.”

Meyer says the $25,000 grant is a “pay-it-forward” grant that will not only help maintain the Samaritans’ own desert outreach but will also be shared with sister organizations offering humanitarian or legal support to migrant families. Among them is Keep Tucson Together , which provides free legal assistance for immigrants facing deportation or asylum challenges.

Above all, Meyer says we need to think differently about migrants and understand that a better society starts with showing everyone love and compassion, even those we disagree with.

“As human beings, we need to continue to have compassion for each other,” Meyer said. “Hating is easy, but learning to love takes more work.”

Meyer suggests getting out and meeting members of the immigrant community as a possible way to temper the inflamed sense of division over the issue.

“Sit face-to-face with an immigrant,” he said. “Many people don’t know their story and see them as something to fear. But when you break things down, it’s another human being.”

You can learn more about the Green Valley–Sahuarita Samaritans at the organization’s website .