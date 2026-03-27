Sahuarita Food Bank launches a new food truck academy for local entrepreneurs

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — An opportunity to gain the skills and resources needed to run a food business is now available in Sahuarita. The Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center recently launched a new workforce development program called the ‘Saguaro Food Truck Academy’.

Javier Alvarez, a participant in the program, has worked in the food industry for more than two decades.

"It’s my dream to have my own business, and the opportunity they gave me here is perfect," Alvarez said.

His dream of owning a business will soon be a reality, largely thanks to the program.

Weezie Bryson, a program manager at the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center, said people in the program will spend about 80 hours learning the ins and outs of the business. This includes working with the town’s economic development department, as well as learning about finances and marketing.

"So many people have a dream. There’s so many people who want to have their own businesses, but they don’t know where to start or they invest their whole nest egg into a truck and they don’t know how to make it work," Bryson said.

The academy focuses heavily on business instruction rather than culinary training.

"It’s more about the one-on-one coaching with the students about the business more than the cooking, because we ideally want people to come to us with an idea and with a culinary background and then we help them with the rest of it," Bryson said.

Students also have the opportunity to rent out the food truck to use for their own business. Alvarez will start doing this in a few weeks.

"It’s definitely a great opportunity because they help you a lot. Especially because they give you the establishment – the food truck," Alvarez said.

Bryson said there are plans to eventually expand the program to Marana.

More information on the program can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.