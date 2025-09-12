Over a dozen restaurants compete for best guacamole and salsa at “Guac and Give” fundraiser

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Valley Assistance Services (VAS) is spicing things up with a brand-new fundraiser this week.

On Friday, September 12, the nonprofit will host Guac and Give, a food-filled competition bringing together restaurants from Tucson to Nogales to see who can create the best salsa and guacamole.

The event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Tubac Golf Resort, featuring thirteen local eateries, including Wisdom’s, El Zarape, Tubac Market, the Stables, and Amelia’s Kitchen.

Attendees can also browse local vendors from Tubac and Green Valley and take part in a 50/50 raffle.

While the event promises plenty of fun, VAS leaders say the stakes are high. Executive Director Chris Erickson says the fundraiser comes at a time when federal cuts are threatening the nonprofit’s ability to provide critical support.

“We are raising more funds because of cuts coming down the pike to our agency,” Erickson explained. “Right now we have a hundred and fifty households on a waiting list for rent and utility assistance.”

VAS provides emergency financial assistance, rent and utility support, health advocacy, and other services for southern Arizona residents in need. Much of its direct client assistance has traditionally relied on federal dollars funneled through the county, funding streams now in jeopardy.

“Most of our direct client assistance, which is financial assistance for emergencies, comes from federal funds that pass through the county down to us,” Erickson said. “Some of those funders that funded that program are kind of disbanded. So some of those federal departments will no longer be in existence.”

Erickson says the money raised will help keep essential programs afloat for families already waiting for help.

Tickets cost $20 online and $25 at the door. More information about tickets and the event is available at the VAS website .