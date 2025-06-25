Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southern Arizona nonprofits band together, push back on federal cuts

In a press conference on Wednesday, Southern Arizona nonprofits shared how federal budget cuts are affecting the various communities they serve.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona nonprofits at the forefront of providing essential services to our community face a growing reduction in federal funding.

In a press conference on Wednesday, they shared how federal budget cuts are affecting the various communities they serve.

The nonprofits in attendance were:

President Donald Trump’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2026 includes a $163 billion cut to non-defense discretionary spending, a 22.6% reduction.

These cuts affect programs like SNAP, Medicaid and mental health services.

Many ask who is affected by this and how.

“Mothers, babies, youth, aging women, and women with disabilities, said Adelita Grijalva, a volunteer board member at YWCA.”

“Older adults who rely on Medicaid for in-home care and prescriptions. Families who rely on SNAP to keep their kids fed," said Sophie German, director of older adults and community services at Jewish Family and Children's Services.”

Lee Bucyk, chief development officer at SAAF, says they laid off 14 people, resulting in higher caseloads per worker. The nonprofit has also lost millions in funding.

“The $2.1 million in cuts, the potential of $4.5 million in cuts, has resulted in reduced testing hours, reduction in HIV, STI, and Hep C testing," said Bucyk.

Youth on Their Own’s CEO, Elizabeth Slater, tells me the federal budget proposal completely eliminates funding for the McKinney-Vento Act.

“The McKinney-Vento Act is absolutely essential in getting them enrolled into school, staying enrolled in school, transportation to school because they might be really unstable and hopping around to different places," said Slater.

Slater says there are nearly 3,000 unhoused children and youth eligible for these protections in Pima County.

“We work with over 100 schools in Pima County, that’s how many schools have youth experiencing homelessness," Slater said.

Daniel Barden with CODAC shared that from 2023-2024, the nonprofit saw a 22% reduction in overdoses in Pima County.

“That progress doesn't happen just by chance," said Barden. "That progress happens because of prevention, treatment, recovery services that are available, and they're working for people. But now we see that progress is at risk.”

Barden adds that cuts threaten essential recovery services like counseling, medication and assisted treatment.

“Services are often the first line for someone in crisis," said Barden.

By showing unity in strength, the nonprofit leaders hope to send a message to DC, saying this funding will deeply affect Southern Arizonans.

