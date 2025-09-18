Growth, challenges and big plans highlight Sahuarita’s State of the Town

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Sahuarita celebrated its progress and laid out its vision for the future at the annual State of the Town Luncheon, held Monday, September 17 at Desert Diamond Casino in Sahuarita.

The event drew nearly 500 attendees and featured more than 20 local businesses in a showcase, underscoring the region’s strong business presence.

Former Sahuarita Mayor Duane Blumberg said he’s been amazed by how much the town has grown since its early days. “From rather humble beginnings back in the 2000 census to today, the growth is just incredible,” he said.

That theme carried through Mayor Tom Murphy’s State of the Town address, which highlighted the town’s momentum: new retail and housing developments, facility upgrades, and even the potential arrival of a safari park operated by the Phoenix Zoo.

“With a thousand acres in their inventory, I think that would definitely be a regional destination for tourism and our economy,” Murphy said of the safari park project.

But Murphy also acknowledged the challenges that come with rapid growth, particularly infrastructure. He pointed to outdated funding sources like the gas tax, which hasn’t been adjusted in decades, and the fact that electric vehicles currently contribute nothing toward road maintenance.

Murphy said the proposed RTA Next project, to be put before voters in (month) includes funding for infrastructure in the town for upgrades to La Villita Road and a realignment of Pima Mine Road. It also includes funds for Sahuarita’s traffic interchange.

Mayor Murphy explained why road upkeep is important to attract future business opportunities.

“As we hear with site selectors that come into our region, roads and the condition of roads and the expansion of those roads are a priority and something they give us feedback on,” Murphy said.

Murphy pointed to the recent transition to single-service waste collection as an example of maintaining infrastructure, saying that fewer trash trucks will be on the road, easing the strain on the town's roads.

Town leaders echoed the importance of pursuing growth responsibly.

“It’s going to grow in a responsible manner, and that’s the important thing,” said Councilmember Ed Lytle. “The town has to grow. If it doesn’t grow, it dies.”

Projects currently being discussed include the possibility of Roadhouse Cinemas opening a location in Sahuarita, adding to the mix of amenities and attractions designed to make the town not only a place to live, but a destination.

Murphy acknowledged that these new additions, while good overall, come with added responsibility. “With growth comes challenges and opportunities,” he said.