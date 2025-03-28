Green Valley celebrates National Take a Walk in the Park Day with Walkathon at Canoa Ranch

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Sunday, March 30th, community members in Green Valley will come together to celebrate National Take a Walk in the Park Day at the historic Canoa Ranch.

The Green Valley Council Foundation is organizing a walkathon to debut the park's newest trail, inviting residents and visitors to experience the scenic beauty of the conservation land.

Participants in the walkathon will have the opportunity to explore the park’s southern end, where new amenities await. Among the highlights are a 30-stall horse barn and a rodeo grounds setup, expanding the ranch's capacity for future programming and events.

"This is an exciting time for Canoa Ranch," said Debbie Kenyon, President of the Green Valley Council. "We are committed to preserving this historic space and providing new opportunities for the community to gather and enjoy it."

Canoa Ranch has a rich history, with its preservation rooted in the Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan. The land was acquired in 2002 as part of the plan’s efforts to protect vital desert landscapes. Additionally, the ranch compound is recognized on the federal registry for its historic significance.

The Walkathon will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with all ticket proceeds benefiting the ranch’s conservation and restoration efforts. Event details and registration information can be found at the Green Valley Council Foundation website.