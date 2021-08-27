Historic Canoa Ranch to reopen Sept. 4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After closing during the pandemic, Historic Canoa Ranch will reopen for tours.

The tours, which resume Sept. 4, begin at 8:30 a.m. and last 90 minutes. The cost is $5.

The ranch is located at 5735 I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley.

The ranch offers looks at corrals and historic buildings. Educational activities include a nature walk around a lake, a dragonfly and damselfly walk and an Anza Trail hike.

“We’re so excited to be able to share the rich history of Canoa Ranch with the public once again,” said Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Special Staff Assistant Valerie Samoy, in a statement.

Masks are required indoors, and unvaccinated customers are expected to wear masks at all times during the tours.

To register for a tour, click here.

