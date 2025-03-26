'He was a champion for all of us': Remembering Rep. Grijalva's impact on the environment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Throughout Congressman Raul Grijalva's tenure in office, one of his focuses was on the environment. He worked closely with the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection during his time on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

Carolyn Campbell, the founding executive director for the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection, worked with Grijalva on environmental conservation.

Together, she said, one of their greatest achievements was adopting the Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan in 1998. It focuses on the long-term survival of species in southern Arizona.

“He taught us all how to be a leader,” she said. "Working with Mr. Grijalva. It wouldn’t be the plan that it is today, which is award-winning all over. He was a champion for all of us. We’re all feeling a great loss.”

She said it's important to continue to be a voice for the environment and work together in honor of the late congressman.

"People can do their part, not only working with other organizations, but also working on personal habits at home to help climate change," she said. "He really cared about people. He cared about the environment. And was just wonderful to be around.”