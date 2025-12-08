Green Valley Baptist Church’s drive-through nativity returns

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — What started as a creative solution during the pandemic has become one of Green Valley’s most anticipated holiday traditions. Volunteers at the Green Valley Baptist Church are once again preparing for the annual drive-through nativity scene, an event that aims to both celebrate the Christmas season and support families in need.

The idea began roughly five years ago, at the height of COVID-19, when gathering indoors wasn’t possible, but the church still wanted to stay connected with its neighbors.

“The drive-through originated about five years ago during COVID,” said Sandy Lovell, Director of the Nativity Drive-Thru. “And we thought it was a way to bring the community to the church without actually congregating together.”

What was once a temporary workaround has since grown into a community-wide undertaking involving multiple churches and dozens of volunteers of all ages. Lovell says that collaboration is part of what makes the event special.

“It’s just a fun time where we can associate and enjoy everybody and work together,” she said.

Senior Pastor John Guillott says the nativity gives people an opportunity to experience the spirit of the season while also learning how deeply the church values service.

“We have opportunities to bring folks on to our campus so they can see how much our folks enjoy being a part of this community, how most of our folks enjoy just serving other people,” Guillott said.

The nativity also focuses on reminding attendees of what Christmas represents.

“This is about pausing for the reason for the season,” Guillott added.

But beyond the lights and displays, the event also functions as a crucial holiday food drive. With the need in the region continuing to grow , church leaders hope the donations they collect will help ease the strain on families this month.

“This Christmas season, we’re aware there’s so much need across our community, especially folks that need the food bank,” Guillott said.

Visitors are encouraged to bring canned goods, which are divided between the Green Valley and Sahuarita food banks on alternating weekends.

“If they have canned goods to donate to the food banks, we collect it,” Lovell said. “And one weekend goes to the Green Valley food bank, and the next weekend goes to the Sahuarita food bank.”

The effort has also expanded beyond Green Valley. BorderLight Church in Nogales participates each year, bringing volunteers who help build scenes, greet visitors, and support the mission work tied to the event.

“Whenever we have a mission project like this, we help each other,” said BorderLight Lead Pastor Jesus Bustamente. “We just have communion, love each other, help each other, and then we proclaim the message of Jesus.”

He says he’s inspired by the dedication of the volunteers—many of whom are senior members of the church.

“They have 75-year-olds, 80-year-olds, 90-year-olds, and they’re still giving fruit to Christ,” he said.

The drive-through nativity opens Friday, December 12th, and runs through the entire weekend and the weekend of December 19th from 6 pm to 8 pm at Green Valley Baptist Church. Every visitor also receives a free chocolate chip cookie and hot cocoa, while available.