Supervisors delay emergency food bank funding as demand surges across Pima County

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to delay a proposal that would have provided $800,000 in emergency funding to local food banks, aid that advocates say is urgently needed as federal cuts and furloughs strain families across Southern Arizona.

The agenda item, introduced by District 2 Supervisor Matt Heinz, called for $600,000 for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and $200,000 for the Sahuarita and Marana Food Banks and Community Resource Centers. The proposal also included support for the county’s mobile food distribution unit, which serves Southern Arizona’s rural communities.

At the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center, Executive Director Carlos Valles says demand has spiked dramatically since the start of the federal government shutdown and the recent cuts to SNAP benefits.

“We’re starting to see a lot of federal employees who have been furloughed that are starting to utilize food bank services for the very first time,” said Valles. “And we’re also starting to see a small group of military members that are utilizing our food bank services.”

Despite the growing need, the board voted 4–1 to postpone the funding decision until its December meeting, citing uncertainty over whether the federal government would restore SNAP assistance by then and additional funding challenges in the county.

The decision came after District 1 Chair Rex Scott introduced a motion during the session to delay a vote.

Supervisor Heinz, the sole opposing vote, said he was “more than a little surprised” by the motion introduced by Scott, calling it “kind of a dirty trick pulled by the Chair.”

“I was hopeful that my colleagues would unite,” Heinz said. “I know the budget is tough, but I was sure we could find a short-term solution. It appears we can’t. They did everything to avoid making a decision.”

Heinz said he was “astonished” to see county leaders delay the decision, something he said he’s used to seeing on the federal level, but expected different from the board.

“Hunger is not negotiable,” Heinz said. “I thought we were better than the federal government. We’ve heard what the need is in the community, but three members were pretty set against people who will soon be hungry. I’m very sad and very disappointed.”

Heinz also said he was disappointed that a group of a dozen refugees was unable to speak to the board after an agenda item calling for emergency aid for refugee agencies was also tabled. He said these agencies perform important work, such as helping refugees navigate the 24-page application for permanent residency and deserved the time to speak. Additionally, Heinz said these refugees took time off from work to attend the meeting, expecting to address the board, but instead, “the Chair decided to cancel the item, taking away their time and effort.”

Meanwhile, Valles says that while the food bank prepares for emergencies, the current demand could soon become unsustainable.

“We do project for these types of situations, but not for the long term,” he said. “The big thing we’re seeing right now is the furlough going on, so the longer that goes on, we’re going to start seeing an increase. And if we add another component, which is those SNAP cuts, then those numbers are just going to skyrocket.”

Until additional aid arrives, Valles is calling on the community to help fill the gap.

“Those can support not only us, but food banks and food pantries in your neighborhood,” he said. “Drop off a couple of cans, make a monetary donation. If you can, volunteer.”

The Pima County Board of Supervisors is expected to revisit the emergency funding measure in early December.

Residents who wish to donate or volunteer at local food banks can find more information at the following links.

Food Bank of Southern Arizona

Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center