Discover OLLI event showcases fall opportunities for lifelong learners in Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Adults in southern Arizona who want to stay active, curious, and connected will get a firsthand look at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI-UA) this week.

On Thursday, September 11, OLLI-UA’s Green Valley campus will host its Discover OLLI event at 1250 W. Continental Rd.

The presentation begins with an overview of this semester’s upcoming classes, field trips, and activities, followed by a registration help desk for anyone ready to sign up.

The program, run in partnership with the University of Arizona, is designed for adults age 50 and older.

Unlike traditional education, there are no tests or grades, just the joy of learning.

This fall, OLLI-UA is offering more than 250 courses across Tucson, Green Valley, and online, with topics ranging from astronomy and literature to current events, food, and film.

“It’s really about keeping active mentally and engaged socially,” said OLLI-UA Program Director Scott Aldridge. “It’s kind of a prescription for healthy aging, but without the prescription.”

Classes at the Green Valley campus begin September 30, with field trips and guest speaker events scheduled throughout the term.

RSVPs for the event can be made online through OLLI-UA’s website .