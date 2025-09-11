Aquabelles celebrate 60 years with Diamond Jubilee Show in Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A splash of history and community spirit will take center stage this weekend as the Aquabelles , Green Valley’s synchronized swimming group, celebrate their 60th anniversary with a Diamond Jubilee show at the East Center.

Founded in 1965, the Aquabelles are Green Valley Recreation’s longest-running club. Members say their longevity comes not just from exercise, but from the bonds of friendship and family the group has fostered over the decades.

For Jeanine Cavagnaro, who swam competitively in Portland, Oregon, before moving to Green Valley three years ago, joining the Aquabelles was the fulfillment of a childhood dream inspired by Hollywood legend Esther Williams.

“As a kid, I loved Esther Williams, watched all the movies,” Cavagnaro said.

That dream came full circle when Cavagnaro discovered a piece of history in the group’s storage closet: a swimsuit once worn by longtime Aquabelle Mary Zellner, who passed away in 2019. Zellner had served as a stand-in for Esther Williams in aquamusicals of the 1950s and ’60s.

“When we found it in the archives with pictures, I said, ‘I got to swim in that suit.’ It’s a dream come true,” Cavagnaro said, adding that she will proudly wear the suit during the Diamond Jubilee show as a tribute.

The group’s sense of family also drew in Sheri Fronsee, who joined the Aquabelles after spotting a practice session from the gym. “I was on the elliptical one Friday morning at 8 o’clock. When they started practice, I said, ‘oh,’ and I jumped in the pool and I’ve been swimming ever since,” she recalled.

For Fronsee, the club provides more than exercise. “It gives you a reason to get out of bed every morning, get up, get moving. It’s social interaction. We need that,” she said.

That theme of togetherness will shine in the closing number of the show, set to the song We Are Family. “I’ve always called my synchronized swimming team my synchro family,” Cavagnaro said.

The Aquabelles Diamond Jubilee show will be held September 12 and 13 at 4 p.m. at the East Center in Green Valley. More information is available on the Aquabelles Facebook page .