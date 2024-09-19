The Aquabelles to make a splash at Green Valley Recreation’s East Center

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — After navigating a series of setbacks, the Aquabelles, Green Valley Recreation’s (GVR) longest-running group, are back in action with a heartwarming synchronized swimming performance set for Friday, September 20th.

The show, titled All You Need is Love, is not just a spectacle of water ballet but a tribute to the strong sense of community and resilience that has carried the group through nearly six decades.

The Aquabelles have been entertaining audiences since 1965, and despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are excited to dive back into their routine.

“Because of COVID, everything was shut down,” said Jan Haskoe, the director of the All You Need is Love. “All the pools were closed, and they had to completely redo our old pool because it was leaking.”

Their upcoming show is themed around love, featuring songs by The Beatles and Stevie Wonder, and is filled with the affection they have for their audience.

“The theme of this is love because we feel so much love for our audiences and from our audience,” shared longtime member Joyce Finkelstein, who joined the Aquabelles in 2019.

But the Aquabelles offer more than just entertainment. The group also provides its members with significant health benefits, both physically and mentally.

According to club president Kristin Sager, synchronized swimming is great for brain health, a finding supported by recent research from Columbia University, which discovered that swimming may help prevent brain shrinkage in older adults.

“I teach classes on brain health, and they’re finding that water and synchronized swimming are great for your brain,” Sager noted. “Here in Green Valley, we’re always looking for ways to keep our brains healthy.”

The return to the pool is also a testament to the camaraderie that defines the Aquabelles. For members like Kathy, who is visually impaired, the group has been a constant source of support. Her guide dog, Herbie, is the newest member of the group and has joined the team during every practice.

“Herbie makes sure Kathy gets to where she needs to be,” said Finkelstein.

The Aquabelles’ upcoming performance is free to attend, though donations are encouraged. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Guide Dogs for the Blind and Visually Impaired, a cause close to the group's heart and the group responsible for training Herbie.

The show takes place at Green Valley Recreation’s East Center at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 20.