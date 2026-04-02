Oro Valley to expand police drone use with new $146K program

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police are preparing to expand their use of drones through a new program aimed at improving response times, but the plan is already raising questions about privacy and surveillance.

The one-year, $146,000 program — funded through a state public safety grant — would bring four remotely operated drones to the department through a contract with Flock Safety.

Police say the goal is to respond faster to emergencies, including missing person cases and active calls. The department has used drones since 2017, but this new “drone as first responder” model would allow drones to launch remotely — in some cases arriving before officers.

Some residents told KGUN 9 they support the idea, pointing to Oro Valley’s reputation as one of the safest communities in Arizona.

“I trust Oro Valley. PD, they've never given me any reason not to, so I assume that they're going to use the tool and and the data responsibly,” said resident Mark Platt.

Others said they are open to the technology, as long as it is used carefully.

“As long as its not excessive, not too many, don’t put up 50 drones at a time. As long as its strategic and correct,” said resident Stan Schneiderman.

Concerns raised at council meeting

Not everyone is convinced.

During a recent Oro Valley Town Council meeting, some residents voiced concerns about how the technology could be used and what it could mean for privacy.

“You’re signing a contract that will fundamentally change the relationship between the town of Oro Valley and the people of Oro Valley,” said resident Sean Glaser during public comment.

Others questioned whether tools like this are necessary at all.

“The argument that the police are using is that it’s a tool for solving crimes. There are other options that don’t surveil innocent people,” another speaker said.

Police did not agree to an on-camera interview with KGUN 9 while the program is still being finalized. However, during that same meeting, officers addressed those concerns directly.

“I want to be very clear, this is not a surveillance tool. This is not intended for surveillance. This program is intended to apprehend bad criminals from doing bad things in our community,” said Lt. Kevin Peterson with Oro Valley Police.

Officials also said any footage collected would be handled similarly to body camera video — stored within the department’s existing evidence system and subject to the same policies and laws.

Broader concerns across Arizona

The debate in Oro Valley comes as other Arizona communities reconsider similar technology tied to Flock.

In Sierra Vista, city leaders recently directed staff to explore ending their contract after residents raised concerns about data use and privacy, including questions about whether images could be shared or sold.

In South Tucson, city leaders voted to end their contract with Flock cameras despite police saying the system helped solve cases. According to police, the cameras contributed to 14 arrests, the recovery of eight stolen vehicles, and helped investigate multiple incidents, including hit-and-run cases and a shooting.

Other Arizona cities, including Flagstaff and Sedona, have also ended similar contracts.

Back in Oro Valley, some residents say the added technology is worth it if it helps maintain safety.

“We’re ranked one of the safest cities in arizona, i want it to stay that way. If this program gives Oro Valley a tool to keep it that way, I’m in favor for it,” Platt said.

Oro Valley Police say the program is not yet active, and more details on how it will be used will be released once it is finalized.