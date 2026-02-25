Sierra Vista City Council directs staff to end Flock license plate reader contract

SIERRA VISTA, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista City Council has directed staff to look into terminating the city's contract with Flock, the company behind the recently installed license plate readers.

The direction came during a work session on Tuesday afternoon. Council members heard from Flock, Sierra Vista police, and concerned members of the public before making the decision.

Most of the concerns raised were about Flock owning the rights to the photos captured and potentially selling the data to other entities. People, including Cochise County Board of Supervisors Frank Antenori, expressed concern about Flock's use of Artificial Intelligence.

Sierra Vista City Council also asked the city to look into alternative vendors, as most of them saw value in the license plate readers. The county has already said it will not use Flock cameras.

The city will be required to give Flock a 30-day notice to cancel the contract.

