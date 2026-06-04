Oro Valley sticker challenge aims to support local biz during slower summer season

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A summer tradition in Oro Valley is giving people a reason to eat local, collect stickers and support small businesses during a slower time of year.

The Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Locals Eat Local campaign runs through August. Customers can use a map to visit participating restaurants, each with its own unique Oro Valley sticker on display.

Customers who spend at least $20 at five different restaurants can also claim a prize from the Chamber of Commerce. Maps are available through the Oro Valley Chamber. Customers can also follow along using the Explore OV app.

“We’re excited to bring this campaign back in an expanded version this year with 25 participating restaurants and 12,500 stickers,” the Chamber said in a statement. “Last year‘s hunt generated thousands of dollars in local spending and helped people discover new local favorites. Ultimately, this campaign is about supporting our restaurants during the summer slowdown and reminding our community that every dollar spent within Oro Valley helps support local jobs, local families, and the businesses that make Oro Valley special.”

For some participating businesses, the campaign comes during their first full summer in Oro Valley.

Bloom Tea opened in January. Owner Brian Anderson said the response from the community has been positive so far.

“Really positive. There's been, yeah, we didn't know what to expect. We've never done anything like this before. My partner and I, and yeah, people seem to really like having a place to go that's calm, and yeah, and the drinks are good,” Anderson said.

Anderson said Bloom Tea focuses on high-quality loose-leaf teas, matcha and house-made syrups, but the idea behind the shop goes beyond drinks.

“That was one of the main reasons for building the space. Like, tea is great. I've always loved tea, that's important to us, but really it was more about community, and so creating another space for people to, you know, come and just be and be together,” Anderson said.

He said the Locals Eat Local campaign lines up with what the business is trying to offer.

“I hope it draws people in. I hope that keeps people active during the summer. I know it's really easy to stay inside in the summertime here, so kind of come out, you know, it's nice and cool in here,” Anderson said.

A few minutes away, Boba Brew is also participating. Owner Rodrigo Silva said the shop opened in August and sells bubble tea, coffee, dirty sodas, club sodas and small bites.

This will also be Boba Brew’s first full summer in Oro Valley.

“We've heard about this season that is not too easy for the businesses, so that's the way we started, and yeah, we're so happy to participate and to support the program,” Silva said.

Silva said supporting local businesses helps more than just one shop.

“It's supporting the community economically and culturally also,” Silva said.

He said Boba Brew also works to create a community space, including art gallery nights and occasional music performances.

“We have people who come and say this is our point of gathering, it is our social place where we can come and talk and have a good time,” Silva said.

For both businesses, the hope is that a summer challenge turns into new regular customers.

“We've participated in the in this local Z Local in the past, and it's, you know, it's a fun way to get us out. So to be considered as an option for that is really exciting for us,” Anderson said.

Silva said the campaign gives customers a reason to stop in, but the bigger goal is connection.

“Well, I hope that we can get more engaged with the people in the area, engage not just with our products, but as I mentioned a couple of times, serving the community,” Silva said.

The Locals Eat Local campaign runs through August. Stickers and prizes are available while supplies last.