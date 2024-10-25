Oro Valley Fall Foodie & Art Festival returns this weekend

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley is set to host its latest annual Fall Foodie and Art Festival this weekend. Town leaders and the festival organizing team hope guests enjoy the array of local artists, food vendors and entertainers all gathered for two days of fun at the Oro Valley Marketplace.

Starting Saturday, families can enjoy several options, including early holiday shopping, while also hearing live music. “This is the perfect time to get a head start on holiday shopping,” Da'Lice Shepard, marketing director for the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance (SAACA), said. “You’ll find unique art, delicious food, and a great atmosphere.”

More than 100 artists will have their work on display: clothes, home goods, even wooden carvings. While some guests shop and browse, the festival team said others can even try their own hand at crafting.

SAACA and Tucson Foodie partnered for this year’s festival to add a diverse menu of food options, thanks to 20 different small business who will offer plates. Shane Reiser, head writer and 'foodie' from Tucson Foodie, said guests can enjoy everything from street tacos to gourmet sweets, and even sip from a beer garden stocked with local brews.

“We’ve got an incredible mix of food this year," Reiser said, "from Mexican to Korean, Filipino, and Italian – there’s something for everyone.” The festival is free to visit — it runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. For a full list of vendors and more information visit SAACA's website.