A busy weekend in Tucson: Horrors, cycling and sweet, sweet vinyl

If you haven't been able to get out yet this fall, this weekend promises plenty of thrills, chills and family friendly activities with Halloween right around the corner.

Options include:

Creature from the Black Lagoon in 3D - Watch this 1954 classic horror flick the way it was originally intended: in 3D, baby! The movie, directed by science fiction filmmaker Jack Arnold, was released during the 3D fad of the 1950s. It is being shown at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Screening Room, downtown, as part of Tucson Terrorfest. A new spooky season tradition, Terrorfest includes a filmaspect that starts Thursday, Oct. 24, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 27. There is also a horror convention, with lots of cool horror-themed wares to buy, being held at the Ramada by Wyndham Tucson, 777 W. Cushing St., both Saturday and Sunday (tickets to the con are $5 per day). Tickets for the films vary. "Creature" tickets are $6. The Screening Room is at 127 E. Congress.

Night of Fright at The Pima Air & Space Museum - Pima Air & Space, 6000 E. Valencia Road on Tucson's south side, goes from flight to fright this Saturday, Oct. 26, with games, airplanes, crafts, an inflatable maze, decorations and, of course, candy for the kids. The event is free, but (and this is a big but), parking is $25 per car, with everyone in the car having access to the evening's activities. Night of Fright runs from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Reserve a space through the Pima Air & Space Museum website.

Cyclovia Fall 2024 - Walk, skate, or ride your bike to Cyclovia, the annual homage to car-free living, being held this Sunday on a route that will take you and your family from Downtown to the city's south side. Several miles of city streets will be blocked off to motorized traffic, with stations along the route featuring everything from food trucks to cultural activities to live music. The Downtown-South Tucson route is a regular route for Cyclovia, which holds these events in different parts of the city 1-2 times a year. Start at the Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. and finish your journey at an indigenous art market at South Eighth Avenue and West 37th Street. A full route and rundown of activities canbe found here. Admission is free. Cyclovia runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Garden District Porch Fest - The Garden District neighborhood in midtown is hosting its annual Porch Fest this Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. This celebration, another good excuse to get outside and enjoy the day, will feature local bands performing on porches throughout the hood and eats provided by local food trucks. The family friendly event is free. The Garden District is bordered by Alvernon to the west; Grant to the north; Swan to the east; and Speedway to the south. Get a full list of performers hereor read our full article on the event.

The 19th annual Tucson Record Show - Vinyl is alive and well at the annual Tucson Record Show, being held at the Fraternal Order of Police Hall, 3445 N. Dodge Blvd, this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. For the $4 price of admission, you can pick up some high-priced gems to round out your collection or some cheap titles if you are just starting out. More information can be found on the record show Facebook page.