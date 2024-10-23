A year of clean-up: Barrio Restoration's Garcia reflects on Southside efforts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Barrio Restoration is a grassroots nonprofit dedicated to beautifying the streets in south-side neighborhoods to restore respect. It was founded by David Garcia, with the support of his family about six years ago.

Garcia's motto, "doing good in the hood," has been highlighted by KGUN 9's Southside Reporter Reyna Preciado for over a year. She checked back in with him to talk about the impact he's had in the community.

While walking through the Fairgrounds Barrio, Garcia said "We've been hitting up neighborhoods over in South Tucson, anywhere within the vicinity of Ajo Way and Sixth Avenue."

He focuses on five different south-side neighborhoods, and has beautified more than 500 curbs.

"Doing about two clean-ups a month, engaging with the community, trying to encourage and inspire people to start (representing) their 'hoods,'" said Garcia.

He makes trips to the dump twice a week, and estimates the amount of trash unloaded at three tons a month. Now that the holidays are coming around, his focus is on beautifying the streets for community events.

This weekend is expected to be a busy one for Garcia and the south-side community. Several events will be taking place in and around the south side, with Barrio Restoration either hosting or participating in them.

On October 25, United Ways Days of Caringwill bring volunteers and local organizations to Luna y Sol Cafe in South Tucson, where Garcia will lead clean-up efforts.

Barrio Restoration is hosting a Halloween Party on October 26 at 5 p.m. in the Fairgrounds Barrio. Neighbors can join to connect and celebrate at La Mariposa Park.

On Sunday, October 27, Garcia and his crew will join the festivities for Living Streets Alliance's Cyclovia Tucson event. Garcia reflected on the past year and how these events represent the growing connections in the community.

"It means respect. It means that people are seeing the neighborhood change, people are taking pride; and it means we're working together to make something great happen."

