Third measles case confirmed in Pima County; risk to public remains low

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County health officials have confirmed a third measles case involving a Tucson resident and are now classifying the situation as an outbreak. Officials say the risk to the broader community remains low, but they are urging residents to stay alert and take precautions if they may have been exposed.

According to the Pima County Health Department, the individual was not fully vaccinated and developed symptoms after direct contact with a previously confirmed measles case. The person is not hospitalized and is recovering while isolating at home. Because the cases are linked, health officials say there is no indication of widespread community transmission at this time.

Health officials say measles is considered an outbreak even with a single case due to how easily the virus spreads. Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases, with a basic reproduction number, or R-zero, of about 15. That means one infected person can spread the virus to as many as 15 unvaccinated people.

The health department has identified several public locations where potential exposure may have occurred. Anyone who was at these locations during the listed times should monitor for symptoms for 21 days from the date of possible exposure.

Those locations include:



El Rio Health Northwest, located at 320 W. Prince Road, on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Fry’s grocery store at 2001 E. Irvington Road on Jan. 21 between 5 and 8 p.m.

El Herradero supermarket at 2770 W. Valencia Road on Jan. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Health officials warn that even short visits can matter because the measles virus spreads through the air and can remain infectious for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. That means people may be exposed without having direct contact with someone who is sick.

Doctors say early symptoms are often overlooked because they resemble common respiratory illnesses. Initial signs can include fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, body aches and fatigue. The symptom most specific to measles is a rash, which typically begins on the forehead and spreads downward across the body.

Anyone who believes they were exposed and develops symptoms is urged to stay home and contact a healthcare provider or the Pima County Health Department before seeking in-person care. Calling ahead helps prevent further spread in clinics, emergency rooms and urgent care settings.

Health officials continue to emphasize vaccination as the most effective protection against measles. One dose of the MMR vaccine is about 93 percent effective, while two doses provide about 97 percent protection. People born before 1957 are generally considered immune. MMR vaccines are available at Pima County Health Department clinics regardless of insurance status, as well as at many pharmacies and healthcare providers.

The health department is continuing contact tracing efforts and asks residents to answer calls from 520-724-7797. Officials say receiving a call does not mean someone has measles, but that public health staff are providing guidance and monitoring to limit further spread.

For more information about measles, exposure guidance and vaccination locations, residents can visit pima.gov/measles or contact Pima County Health Department Epidemiology.