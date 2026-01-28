Pima County investigating third confirmed Measles case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Health Department (PCHD), working with the Arizona Department of Health Services and local healthcare partners, is investigating a third confirmed measles case in Pima County, the department announced Tuesday.

The case involves a Tucson resident who was not fully vaccinated and developed symptoms after direct exposure to a previously reported measles patient. The individual is not hospitalized and is isolating and recovering at home, PCHD said.

Health officials have identified two public locations where potential exposure may have occurred on Jan. 21, 2026:

El Rio Health Northwest, 320 W. Prince Rd., Jan. 21, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. — monitor for symptoms through Feb. 11, 2026.

Fry’s, 2001 E. Irvington Rd., Jan. 21, 5–8 p.m. — monitor for symptoms through Feb. 11, 2026.

PCHD is conducting a comprehensive contact investigation to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed. State, regional and local public health and healthcare partners remain on high alert and are coordinating closely, the release said.

Anyone who was at the listed locations during the specified dates and times should watch for symptoms — including fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash — and contact their healthcare provider if symptoms develop. Health officials advise calling ahead before visiting a clinic or emergency department so staff can take precautions to prevent further spread.