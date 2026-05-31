Sydney's Sweet Shoppe celebrates 2nd location grand opening with delicious pies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sydney's Sweet Shoppe, a favorite pie shop and bakery in Tucson, held a grand opening for its new northwest location at Oracle and Ina on Saturday.

Pie lovers from all over Tucson filled the Sweet Shoppe to get a taste of the shop's treats, which range from strawberry shortcake to banana cream pie.

Owner Sydney Adams has been building the new location for months. She said seeing Tucson support her and the shop over the years is what inspires her to keep serving the community.

"It was a long journey to get here, but because of the Tucson community and the support of my staff, my family, this was possible," Adams said. I am just elated that Tucson loves us enough that they want a second location. I'm just so proud to be a Tucson business. I've never really known a community like the Tucson community, and they have expressed so much want and need for this pie shop."

With locations on the eastside and the northside, even more of Tucson can visit Sydney's Sweet Shoppe for a sweet treat.