Nonprofit clothing bank Spreading Threads helps foster children find their style at no cost

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The start of the new school year means families are spending a lot of time shopping.

They are looking for the essentials — shoes, pants, a backpack. Foster families with new foster kids means there’s even more shopping to be done because sometimes, foster kids only have the clothes on their backs.

Spreading Threads is making a difference by offering free and fashionable clothing to foster kids to build their confidence and sense of belonging.

We’ve told you about this nonprofit before and are back to revisit all the good they do for the fostering community.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“We have to make up ground with these kids, they already don’t feel great and if I give them something that just good enough or it should work," said Wright. "What does that say to them about their self worth? It says, you’re just maybe this.”

The nonprofit has served Pima County and Southern Arizona’s foster families for 15 years. It started with a couple who fostered and adopted four kids. They understood the need for a resource like this and did it themselves.

Michele Wright

“I just was like, I’m gonna do that, someone needs to do that for them ‘cause no one else is doing it. So, why not me? And I wasn’t a foster kid, I had two great parents, I’m lucky," Wright said.

They offer gently used or new clothes to foster kids from newborns to 18 year olds.

“They should be leaving with brand new socks, shoes, underwear, a swimsuit, pajamas," Wright said. "Like comfort items, stuffed animals but obviously clothes.”

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

One foster parent, Genevieve Clayton, says she’s been getting resources from Spreading Threads since 2013. Clayton’s two adoptive children were once her foster kids, she would get about $625 a month per foster child for essentially everything.

“If you’re doing it right, no, it’s never enough. I mean, again, think about how much diapers cost, how much wipes cost," said Clayton. "Transportation to-and-from all the different doctors appointments and therapies they will probably need.”

The non-profit tries to make foster kids feel free to express themselves, especially because they’re already going through something traumatic like being removed from their home. They even offer gender-inclusive sizing.

Jacqueline Aguilar| KGUN 9

“They get to leave with their dignity intact and a smile on their face and they're made to feel special for the time that they’re here," Clayton said.

Spreading Threads is always in need of socks and underwear of all sizes, if you’d like to donate details will be here.