New affordable housing development breaks ground on the Northside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new multimillion-dollar housing development broke ground Friday morning on the Northside.

Amazon Flats, located at 1135 W Miracle Mile, will provide housing to dozens of Tucsonans earning up to 50 percent of the area median income. It will include 59 one-bedroom units.

"We’re celebrating the possibility of stabilizing and helping individuals and families thrive," Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said.

The project is part of "Thrive in the 05," a community reinvestment initiative managed by the City of Tucson.

"I have a special connection to this area. We are so happy to see the continued development of affordable housing units in the ’05 and throughout the City of Tucson," Romero said.

The affordable housing development will sit adjacent to the Amazon Motel, which was recently converted into 30 studio apartments.

READ MORE HERE | Old Amazon Motel re-opens as permanent supportive housing in Tucson

Ann Chanecka, director of housing and community development for the City of Tucson, explained the need for more housing in the city.

"We worked with planning and development services on a housing study that shows over the next ten years, we need 35,000 units of housing in Tucson - some of that is affordable housing, some of it is market housing," Chanecka said.

Chanecka expects the project to be completed in 14 to 15 months.

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